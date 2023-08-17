Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,849,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,537,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

