Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,939,709. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $115.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

