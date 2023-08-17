Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 5,262 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,549 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

