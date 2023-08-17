Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $216.72. The stock had a trading volume of 131,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

