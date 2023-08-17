Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $189.85 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.18 or 0.06161382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,015,398 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,595,404 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

