Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.73. 90,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 30,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

