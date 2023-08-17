Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.