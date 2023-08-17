Benchmark Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of CHK traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.07. 5,830,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,685. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

