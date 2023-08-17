Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,939 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Align Technology worth $66,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.85. 138,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,371. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.40. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

