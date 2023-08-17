Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fortinet worth $106,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,802. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,525. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

