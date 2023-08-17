Bessemer Group Inc. Has $139.14 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $139,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.24. 19,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.