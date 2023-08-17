Bessemer Group Inc. Has $82.82 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $82,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $162.58. 667,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $161.42 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

