Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,454 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $60,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

