Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,274,221 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274,221 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $73,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.26. 122,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

