Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,933 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBY opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile



Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

