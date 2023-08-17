bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 2.2%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.95 ($4.29) and last traded at €4.04 ($4.39). 395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.13 ($4.49).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.96.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; poker; virtual sports; and sport books. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

