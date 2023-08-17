Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 974,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

