Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $204,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 106,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,284. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

