Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 161,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

