Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,078,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

