Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $59,161,230,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,677. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

