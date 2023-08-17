Bfsg LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in CSX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 4,036,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

