Bfsg LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 601,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,909. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

