Bfsg LLC Sells 240 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,869. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

