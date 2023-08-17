Bfsg LLC Sells 279 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 516,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,896. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

