Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Lots

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 795,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

