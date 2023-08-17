BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of BIGC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

