BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BIGC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.