Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Bilibili updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,583,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $8,914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

