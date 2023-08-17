BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 6,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,554,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 2,658,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

