BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NYSE BILL traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $101.56. 2,843,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,922. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.93.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BILL by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BILL by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

