Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Bio-Path Price Performance

BPTH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.