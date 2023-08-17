Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 302,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,705.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 52,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,139 shares of company stock valued at $152,825 and have sold 9,749 shares valued at $13,551. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

BDSX stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

