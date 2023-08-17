BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 459,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 252,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.