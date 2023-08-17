BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 459,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 252,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.05.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
