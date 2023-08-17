BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.32. Approximately 632,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 687,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $181.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after buying an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

