BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.18

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.18 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.81), with a volume of 3704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.85).
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.13. The company has a market capitalization of £879.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 0.21.
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
