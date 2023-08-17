BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 195,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.