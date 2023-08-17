BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 195,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
