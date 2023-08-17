BIP Wealth LLC Invests $1.14 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 561,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.