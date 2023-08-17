Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 234.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,819,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,051 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 266,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

