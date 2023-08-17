Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 4,886,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,419. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 324,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

