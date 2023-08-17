Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,353.86 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $30,353.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00164544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.