Bitcoin Latinum Trading Up 61.3% This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $5.59 or 0.00019563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $0.52 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

