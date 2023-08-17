BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $27.39 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $701,352.47 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002528 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,997,199 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

