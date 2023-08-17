Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 5.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 5,871.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,166 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Black Knight by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 2.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 34.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $74.54. 1,009,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,845. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $74.96.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

