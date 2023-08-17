Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Update

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

BSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 431,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,175. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

