BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

