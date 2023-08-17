Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,884. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $21,623,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $16,198,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

