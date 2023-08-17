BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading 0.2% Higher

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 3,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 84,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

