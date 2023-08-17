Blur Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.57 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $61.32 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 846,812,974.695586 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.27010016 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $56,482,426.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

