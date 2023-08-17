BMO Capital Markets Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$26.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AOCIF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
