BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

