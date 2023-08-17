BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group
Trisura Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.